T.I. Issues Massive Challenge To 50 Cent!

(AllHipHop Rumors) T.I. is not playing around with 50 Cent! The KANG has issued an undiluted challenge to 50 Cent...he wants his Verzuz battle! The last time we saw a battle was with Fabolous and Jadakiss. It was cool, but it was also a duel of two native New Yorkers! I am extremely interested in this T.I. 50 Cent battle. Are you?

Here is part of what T.I. said:

"For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your a$$ up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man. But, I understand if you don't want to answer to that challenge, because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off. ... And I f##k with you 50. It ain't you this time. It's your catalog that gots some trouble. Your motherf##king catalog is in trouble."

Here is his second rant, where he included Kevin Hart!

I am not sure Kevin Hart wanted to be included in all of that, since it is also his own birthday.