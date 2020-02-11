T.I. Working On Pure Heat! Behind The Scenes!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The KANG is back. Well, the King of the South is ALMOST back, not that he ever left. Word in the trap is that Tip has been working in the studio for quite some time, amassing a gang of songs. Now, sources say he has his normal crew around him and they have been encouraging him to do it. The time is now...

This past weekend, AllHipHop was on hand for T.I. recording a new video with the legendary director Hype Williams. Clearly, I was not there, but I am "in the know." Now, I don't know the name of the song, but I know some of it. The song FLIPS the beat for Biggie's "Hypnotize" into a new Southern anthem with a new bop. The song is produced by Juicy J of the Three 6 Mafia and it is definitely going to be banging for the spring and summer.

Here are a few behind-the-scenes from the AllHipHop Atlanta Crew.

OK! From what I am hearing, EVERYTHING Tip is doing is dope. Some of the songs are , mature, emotive AND hard for the streets.