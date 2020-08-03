Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

(AllHipHop Rumors) A few days ago, everybody was up in arms over Vado "choking" Tahiry. The clip, promoted by the show "Marriage Boot Camp," was one that showed Vado briefly jumping on Tahiry in a violent manner. The video did not give a whole lot of context to what happened before the attack. So most of us just thought they were engaged in a conversation that went to the next level and he is a violent offender and domestic abuser. But there’s a little bit more to it, and Willie D of the Geto Boys highlights more of what happened. Essentially, Tahiry hit Vado with two green apples flush to the head. He got mad, but only attacked her later. I think the anger was flowing within him and it led into the next scene and that is ultimately what we are soul. Willie D gives some context to the whole situation, and essentially says “keep your hands to yourself."

Vado has since apologized, but I am not sure this wasn't all scripted. He didn't really attack her what that hood vigor we would expect!