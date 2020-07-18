Talib Kweli Accuser Speaks! Caitlyn & Kanye For Pres/VP! Nick Cannot Has Another Set Back!

Illseed returns with some quickies for your reading enjoyment!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West's one-time step-parent-in-law Caitlyn Jenner is really interested in entering politics, especially in the Yeezy administration. Both Yeezy and Caitlyn are both Trumpers, don't forget that. I don't care what Kanye says! A paparazzi found the 70-year-old trans revolutionary and asked her opinion of Kanye running for president. They got a gem of an answer: she wants to be his running mate! “I texted him and said ‘Can I be your VP?’ What a combination!” she said!

I say emphatically, "NO."

Mo'Nique is not about to be derailed. Last year, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit Netflix, because they offered her under $500,000 for a comedy special. The same streaming service paid white comic Amy Schumer $13 million. The suit must go on! Netflix tried to have it dismissed, but MoMo got the go ahead to keep suing. She is suing on the basis, partly, that Nexflix was unwilling to negotiate. They negotiated with Shumer when she rejected their initial lower offer.

We shall soon seeeeeeee!

Will Nick Cannon's TV show make it to network television? It almost seemed like Nick was about to be more canceled than he is now. A “Nick Cannon” talk show that was proposed to drop in October is now pushed to next year sometime according to a report by the New York Daily News. “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” the statement read. “We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the ‘Nick Cannon’ talk show.” WE RIDING WITH YA, NICK!