Teddy Riley vs Babyface Was An Epic Fail!

If you weren't there, be happy, because this battle ended in a MESS.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The battle of super producers Teddy Riley and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds ended in a technical mess after over 400,000 people logged on to Instagram to watch.

The battled was highly-doubled over the course of a couple of weeks but ended in a technical debacle Saturday night (April 18). Both men are R & B legends, but Teddy has a bit of a Hip-Hop spin. Either way, it was TRASH! Most people blame Teddy Riley for the way things turned out.

Teddy's sound had this horrible echo and then it was too low. Honestly, he was doing THE MOST, because he had a full set up....DJ, backup dancer...hypeman and nobody was social distancing. And it still got messed up! Babyface, on the other hand, was in a studio ALONE. He just beat coronavirus.

The battle started at 9pm EST, but by 10:30 PM, Babyface quit, stating that it would be rescheduled. I don't think he is coming back, but we'll see. His exact words were, "I think that it’s only right that we postpone this thing until another time when there aren’t any technical difficulties, and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard.”

As far as I am concerned, Babyface won the first bout. Now, it is up to Teddy to even the score going forward.

Here is Babyface's message.

Swizz tried to evoke Allah, but I am not falling for it!

Do better!

The FANS didn't hold back.

Bobby Brown didn't lose all that weight for this!

By the way, Teddy tried to say "us" when all the issues were on HIM and the goon squad!