Tekashi 69 Gets Run Outta New Home!

illseed

Tekashi 6ix9ine tried to flash his new residence, but moved super duper fast!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The never-ending saga of Tekashi...is still here or there. The rapper came home from jail thanks to an intense fear of dying due to COVID-19. Well, he was doing his 2 million-person IG Live and really leveraged a lot of attention. Suddenly, dude is outside flashing money. That moment was captured by a neighbor. Here is the video. 

Apparently, this crazy girl also posted the actual address where they all lived! People pulled up fast like vultures around a dead body. It took no time for him to get out of there. Bro, was in Long Island and straight moved. He's going to have a tough time avoiding that cannon fire. Those shots are coming and a bullet has his name on it. I am not trying to speak death in the air, but they were on his location FAST. 

They saw him in the 11 am hour and before 2pm, he was gone. 

