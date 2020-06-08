AllHipHop
Tekashi 69 Recruits Akon For "Locked Up" Remix, Styles P Responds

illseed

Tekashi has gotten the support of a legend despite being a pariah to Hip-Hop.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Money. It is the root of all evil. It makes a woman sell her precious body and a homeless person grovel. It makes brothers kill each other. I am assuming it has caused Akon to work with a pariah to the culture we love so much. Tekashi 69 has always been a cancer to the culture, but he has been allowed to live since he snitched. Amazing low we are at.

Here's the post:

Some people are like, "Why bother covering this guy?" This is the news! The man is next to Akon! A legend! Styles P! Swipe for the comments where Styles does not chide Akon for working with the snitch, but says he cannot impose his code on others. Here is the original "Locked Up" by Akon and Styles. 2004!!

Thoughts?

COMMUNITY

