Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tekashi 69 could be out in a few short hours if the rumors are true. But how true are the rumors? There is no doubt that Tekashi has gotten favor for giving up his homies instead of doing football numbers in jail. There is a new report that says ol' Daniel Hernandez could be out by Wednesday, his court date. They have said that the DA and the judge or whatever have essentially recommended: "time served." Here is where the talk started

My sources are saying that this may be bogus. But, it may be true too. There seems to be some kind of assumption based on sentencing guidelines and "things of that nature." So, right now, we are looking at rumors that may have some basis in fact. We will find out on Wednesday! We are all going to be glued to our phones!

The more recent official reports say Tekkie may be doing some serious time regardless of the new rumor: 3 decades!

The Blast is saying just the opposite of the present rumor:

One of the reasons in the filing, for such a long sentence, is the fact Tekashi was on probation for a sexual misconduct charge while still running with the Nine Trey Bloods. Tekashi was charged with racketeering for his connection to the gang. "The defendant's mandatory minimum term of incarceration would be 37 years' imprisonment," the document states.

Prosecutors filed a legal letter in the case outlining the reasons for such a high sentence, "The defendant was assessed one criminal history point...due to his October 26, 2018 sentence of four years' probation after having been convicted of "Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance," a class C Felony," the letter says.

The document says he didn't "publicly" denounce the gang until November 16, 2018.

So they are saying he is still looking at 37 years. I am not sure what to believe!