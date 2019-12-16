AllHipHop
Login

Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!

illseed
by
-edited

Looks like snitching has paid off her Tekashi 69!!!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tekashi 69 could be out in a few short hours if the rumors are true. But how true are the rumors? There is no doubt that Tekashi has gotten favor for giving up his homies instead of doing football numbers in jail. There is a new report that says ol' Daniel Hernandez could be out by Wednesday, his court date. They have said that the DA and the judge or whatever have essentially recommended: "time served."  Here is where the talk started

My sources are saying that this may be bogus. But, it may be true too. There seems to be some kind of assumption based on sentencing guidelines and "things of that nature." So, right now, we are looking at rumors that may have some basis in fact. We will find out on Wednesday! We are all going to be glued to our phones! 

The more recent official reports say Tekkie may be doing some serious time regardless of the new rumor: 3 decades! 

The Blast is saying just the opposite of the present rumor:

One of the reasons in the filing, for such a long sentence, is the fact Tekashi was on probation for a sexual misconduct charge while still running with the Nine Trey Bloods. Tekashi was charged with racketeering for his connection to the gang. "The defendant's mandatory minimum term of incarceration would be 37 years' imprisonment," the document states.

Prosecutors filed a legal letter in the case outlining the reasons for such a high sentence, "The defendant was assessed one criminal history point...due to his October 26, 2018 sentence of four years' probation after having been convicted of "Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance," a class C Felony," the letter says.

The document says he didn't "publicly" denounce the gang until November 16, 2018.

So they are saying he is still looking at 37 years. I am not sure what to believe! 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Shareit
Shareit

some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything .I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.https://xenderforpcis.com https://shareitpc.one http://www.softwarelearnings.com/ https://shareitpcis.com

Download Xender for PC Windows 7 32 Bit 64 Bit 8/8.1/10 - Xender for PC
Download Xender for PC Windows 7 32 Bit 64 Bit 8/8.1/10 - Xender for PC
Download Xender for PC Windows 7 32 bit Xender Web transfer your files,musics,videos,movies easily and available Xender Web PC Windows…
xenderforpcis.com
SHAREit - PC Windows 7/8/8.1/10 Android Apk iOS Mac Windows
SHAREit - PC Windows 7/8/8.1/10 Android Apk iOS Mac Windows
Shareit For PC Windows 7/8/8.1/10 Android Apk iOS Mac Windows after downloading you will find superfast data transfer in your phone and…
shareitpc.one
Seo&Software - Every Best Software & Free Download Review
Seo&Software - Every Best Software & Free Download Review
SHAREit is a sharing application that enables you to transfer anything to anybody whenever it’s necessary. Currently, with SHAREit, you…
seosoftwaretech.com
ZUBU
ZUBU

It's all up to the judge regardless of what the prosecutors recommend, I would be very surprised if he walked away this week.

The only Rat that I can recall who did no time at all was Sammy The Bull, and that is because he brought down the Teflon Don and the entire Gambino Crew...

Poor Lil' Tink Tink did not bring down anyone nearly as powerful; So the FED's being the ruthless bastards they are used the Lil Rat like A Bitch just like Tre-Way did and now they are gonna throw him into a pod with a pack of hungry Wolves... By the end of the week he will be somebody's girlfriend.He will be getting Bitch Slapped around and begin paying rent aka getting extorted just to remain safe in there. Or he can be a man and fight for himself in there and refuse to pay rent... Erase that thought lol he couldn't even be a man on the streets and fend for himself so he sure as hell can't fend for himself on the Yard.....

Drosado
Drosado

Green light

antspeaks
antspeaks

Dead man walking

Does Erica Mena Want a Prenup Because She Doesn’t Trust Safaree?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever has the most money should protect it by any and all means necessary!
Why Is Tory Lanez LOSING Money?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestDon't know the details but if you sign the contract you f***** up
Maybe She Wants Peace! Is Iggy Azalea Trying To Hide Her Pregnancy?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Did Wack 100 Get Knocked Out By Nipsey's Bodyguard?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThis dude admitted in his own words "He knocked me out we gotta get at him." They tell him Wack chill he already gone,…
Did YG Put The Thug In Him Aside To Win Kehlani Back?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
shrikine
shrikinehttps://www.jiotvforpcguide.in/
Is Cuban Doll Covering Up For Her Man's Domestic Violence Claims?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357that was a joke? she clearly isnt too bright
A New Rap Or Is He Serious? Antonio Brown Says,“No More White Woman In 2020!”
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedLOL!!!! Sounds like Detox to me
Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Wiz Khalifa?
illseed
illseed
Comment
50 Cent Goes OFF On Oprah Winfrey!
illseed
illseed
6
Last Reply· by
ReekDavilln
ReekDavillnFuck Oprah Truth....she giving master Head right now...while he telling her who to go at.....
NLE Choppa’s Ex Claims He Wants Her To Abort Their Baby!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment