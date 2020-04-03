AllHipHop
Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be Back Soon...Via Social Media.

illseed

The judge has just cleared the way for Tekashi to return to music and social media.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I have not written the name of Tekashi 69 for quite some time. I have not had reason to do so, because the news department has been following his ever move.  That was a great! They did a great job, shout out to Grouchy Greg. Now. on the other side of the game, the rumors are already piling up. Tekashi is coming home after doing a massive snitch job that got a bunch of people arrested. Personally, I think these guys were all headed to some kind of legal drama, but Tekkie expedited that process.

The word on the street is that Tekashi will have no restrictions while on house arrest. When I say no restrictions, I mean...we are already quarantined. Tekashi is now able to release music and take to social media while he is on house arrest. We could be hearing new music any day now.

I really would like to see what the people do in response to Tekashi as an artist and a rat. I know there are a lot of "law-abiding citizens" that don't care about the codes of the streets. 

Here is what Lisa Evers is reporting...2 new albums!

