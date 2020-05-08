AllHipHop
Tekashi Finally Apologizes For Being A Snitch, But There's A Catch!

illseed

The rules of the streets are changing rapidly and 6ix9ine is pushing it along.

(AlHipHop Rumors) Tekashi 69 is really pushing the narrative of his story these days, not the streets. And he put himself on IG Live for the first time today to say sorry and plead. his case to fans.

Here is what he said:

""I'm sorry to my fans because they don't deserve. To my family to my mother my family don't deserve that and I'm sorry but y'all not gon' break me down like if I did something wrong. Listen, I snitched I ratted but who was I supposed to be loyal to?" he reasoned. "If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world and you fucking my baby mom while I'm out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me. If you can't be loyal to me out here in the free world. What makes you think if I would have held it down you wouldn't violate me in the prison. Stab me up, poke me up in my neck."

The crazy thing is, he had over a million views on his IG Live. I guess this is basically a broken silence sort of thing. He's not special. Sammie The Bull ratted. Alpo ratted. Whitey Bulger was a rat. Nicki Barnes ratted! Nothing to see here people! The only thing is Tekashi is about to go down in history as the first rat rap star! 

It's going down!

realest357
realest357

i dont done condone snitching, but he is right, why should he be loyal, they werent.

