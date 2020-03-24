AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

The Clipse Were Set To Reunite, But Coronavirus Stopped It!

illseed

This coronavirus took a Clipse reunion from us - see how!

(AllHipHop Rumors) So, I was quietly scoping something, but I didn't say anything. It was not a secret. In fact, I think it was fairly well known. No Malice and Pusha-T, the brothers from Virginia Beach, were set to get back together at the spring festival Something In The Water. Damn you coronavirus!!!

The Clipse something in the water
The Clipse something in the water

I had so many questions!

First of all, as you know, No Malice has fully rejected his past music as well as the lyrics that The Clipse once rapped about. He is a minister and a Christian rapper with serious bars. Meanwhile, Pusha-T is dropping insane verses on songs like "Hunting Season" with Jadakiss.

So, the big question is what would a reunion look like? Would it be new music? Old music? Would they perform their respective solo songs? I am so intrigued! I loved The Clipse! They were awesome! And they still are!

Remember this?

Can't forget No Malice as a solo artist.

Now that the festival is pushed back or possibly deaded, what will they end up doing with this almost-glorious affair? I am not speculating, but I just want to know what was going to happen! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Some Good News About Kanye West

Some Good News About Kanye West

illseed

by

MeTheGod

Kodak Black Tries To Pick Fight With Megan Thee Stallion

Kodak Black And Megan Thee Stallion should be friends, but it looks like Kodak not feeling it...from behind bars.

illseed

by

NorthDollasTexas

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica Trade Barbs Over Jay-Z and A Written Testimony

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica decided to be frenemies on social media.

illseed

by

realest357

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

illseed

by

power_720

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Gay Orgy Crystal Meth Claims

Andrew Gillum admitted he was drunk out of his mind, but denies doing crystal meth at a wild wedding party in a hotel room with a few guys.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Did D-Nice (And Others) Literally Break Instagram?

It looks like D-Nice has put a major strain on Instagram! Even Mark Zuckerberg is like "What up!?"

illseed

Cardi B Wants Her Money From New Coronavirus Hitmaker!

You can't have a hit song with Cardi's voice and not pay up!

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

PD$

Drake Quarantined Over Coronavirus?

Drake recently posted a video of his home basketball court insinuating he may be stuck indoors for a while.

Simone Grant

DaniLeigh & Da Baby Release New Video Despite Baby Mama Drama

Dani Leigh and MeMe threw hella shots at each other on social media over Da Baby.

Simone Grant