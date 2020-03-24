This coronavirus took a Clipse reunion from us - see how!

(AllHipHop Rumors) So, I was quietly scoping something, but I didn't say anything. It was not a secret. In fact, I think it was fairly well known. No Malice and Pusha-T, the brothers from Virginia Beach, were set to get back together at the spring festival Something In The Water. Damn you coronavirus!!!

The Clipse something in the water

I had so many questions!

First of all, as you know, No Malice has fully rejected his past music as well as the lyrics that The Clipse once rapped about. He is a minister and a Christian rapper with serious bars. Meanwhile, Pusha-T is dropping insane verses on songs like "Hunting Season" with Jadakiss.

So, the big question is what would a reunion look like? Would it be new music? Old music? Would they perform their respective solo songs? I am so intrigued! I loved The Clipse! They were awesome! And they still are!

Remember this?

Can't forget No Malice as a solo artist.

Now that the festival is pushed back or possibly deaded, what will they end up doing with this almost-glorious affair? I am not speculating, but I just want to know what was going to happen!