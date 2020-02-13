AllHipHop
Login

The Dog Is Coming...DMX Is About To Drop!

illseed
by

DMX is coming back and Illseed has the word.

(AllHipHop Rumors) X is gonna give it to ya! DMX is my DUDE. I love that guy! Some 20 years ago, DMX was the hardest rapper out and he changed the landscape of rap music.  X emerged out of the Bad Boy era that was shiny suits, glam, and glitz. Then the dog hit with the force of a comet. 

Well, I am getting the word that DMX is coming back and looking to hit in a similar way. I won't disclose where DMX is recording this new material, but I can tell you where it is NOT...

It is not in New York City, not Phoenix, Arizona and definitely not his native Yonkers. I can give you a bit of a clue...

Anthony Anderson and the dog linked up at the airport. I will say that it is good to see DMX looking healthy and regular. I am also anxiously awaiting the new music that his is creating. Last year, we heard DMX sounding pretty damn good on the "Godfather of Harlem" soundtrack so the future looks promising. I think the best bet for DMX is to find "the new Lox" and other modern rappers that are reminiscent of the people he came up with. Griselda comes to mind. Also, doing something with the OGs is important too. 

Comments
Amber Rose Says She Isn’t “Too Pretty” For New Face Tattoo
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
T.I. Working On Pure Heat! Behind The Scenes!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
LilFiji
LilFijihttps://lilfijimusic.com free beats
Azealia Banks Is Allegedly Threatened With A Gun!
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
3
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800This woman really needs help. She totally losing it....
Drake Looks Shook In Marcy Projects For Video!
illseed
illseed
Comment
Looks Like Lil Keed Gave Young Thug A Lil Kiss!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
BigBrain
BigBrainThugger keeping it weird....lol...just come out...like Nas x
Did Amber Rose Get A Tat On Her Forehead?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Snoop Says He Gonna Keep Banging On Gayle King! But...There's More!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
LilFiji
LilFijihttps://LilFijiMusic.com Free Beats
YBN Almighty Jay Has His Eyes On Draya
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Yaya Mayweather Says She’s Going To Stand By Her Man In Latest Tweet
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYaya is a dumb lil' broad. In the video he stops her friend from getting at the Cecilia broad so Cecilia can smash Yaya.…
Want To Smell Erykah Badu Vagina?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHell Naw! Unless she giving me some pussy I don't want to smell the MF... SMH...