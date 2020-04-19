AllHipHop
The Game Responds To Woman Taking Born 2 Rap Money!

illseed

The Game is committed to keeping his coins and his stacks in his own house.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The Game has repeatedly stated that he ain't giving any money to a woman that won a $7 million judgment against him for sexual assault. He maintains his innocence and isn't willing to comply. Well, the woman recently got a new "win" by the judge that may not work out for her either. But first, The Game wanted all of us to know that he has a lot of money still. Check out the video.

Those are some perfect bucks! I'd love it if Game would give me like one stack! It seems like The Game's manager Wack 100 is the financial beneficiary of the opus. I hope they do not get themselves in more trouble, buy brazenly bragging about stuff like this.

This is going to be a long game of cat-n-mouse. I guess The Game will just have to trust Wack 100 here on, if he is going to fully push all his monies through to him. Scary proposition. 

