The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent

(AllHipHop Rumors) Michael said what? According to The Game, Michael Jackson was all for him and 50 Cent squashing their beef.

Game claims that someone from Michael’s camp called and said Jackson wanted to have a conversation with him. The two spoke and the legend (Michael) said he loved his single, “How We Do” and his Documentary album.

Game tells a brief insight on how the conversation with MJ went…

“I think that you and 50 did great work and it would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing a song for my album?”

The Compton rapper says during that time he hated 50 and wanted to kill him and he is sure the feelings were mutual. Of course that collab never happened and Game doesn’t remember how the conversation with Michael ended either.

Hmmm, I would have to give the side eye to this one. I mean, come on. Michael Jackson calls and says he wants to put you on a song with him and you decline. Where they do that at?! And how come we’re just now hearing about this, Game? Why?

What do y’all think? Do you think Michael called Game up to talk to him about 50?