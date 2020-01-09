The Internet Slams Jillian Michaels For Obesity Comments Made Towards Lizzo

The internet is coming for celebrity fitness trainer, Jillian Michaels after comments she made about our favorite girl, Lizzo.

On Buzzfeed News' "AM2DM,” Michaels made a few comments about how people are praising Lizzo’s body not knowing the health factors involved with her weight basically calling her obese. She said she doesn’t know why fans are “celebrating her body” and not her music.

“It isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” she stated.

She also said that she and her kid loves her music but there will never be a moment when she says, “And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.”

People went in on Michaels saying she’s fat shaming Lizzo and calling her a bully. The trainer took to Instagram to I guess you can say defend her comments. She talks about how we need to take obesity seriously and how we should love and take care of our bodies.

Personally, I think Michaels is missing the whole point with Lizzo embracing her body.

Lizzo is proud of who she is and wants other girls who don’t fit what society deems are “healthy.” Everyone knows that at Lizzo doesn’t have a problem with showing off her body and dancing in front of big crowds with nothing but a thong on.

I get it, we need to all eat healthy and exercise, but don’t put the next person down while trying to prove your point. We don’t know what

Lizzo is going through personally so I don’t think it’s anyones business to cast judgment.

What do y’all think about this?