The Investigation Of Tory Lanez Is Underway In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!

Nothing is confirmed, but it does not look good for Tory Lanez!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Megan Thee Stallion may just find justice, unlike Breonna Taylor. At nearly 6 feet tall, Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of a shooting that occurred a week ago. Right now, there are no official suspects being named, but Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, a rapper that is apparently 5'3", is at the front of the list in the rumor world.

The rapper has remained completely silent in the matter, and that actually continues

To fuel the rumors that he was indeed the shooter. This still doesn’t answer the question of why would these two being such an entanglement that one would shoot the other. I am thinking the worst at this point.

Can we go back a minute though? Why were they out party-hopping in the Hollywood Hills to begin with? And while we are having our worst year ever, they are having their best year ever, which is actually their worst year now. If this all goes down the way it seems like it will go down, Tory Lanez faces jail time and potentially an inability to return to the United States of America.

Megan Thee Stallion may emerge victorious in a legal sense but who wants to get shot? Nobody! She also evokes a quote that Malcolm X often says but I don’t think that that tells the full story.

At any rate, TMZ reports that a full-fledged assault with a deadly weapon investigation has begun.

The cops pulled Tory Lanez' SUV over in the Hollywood hills and found a gun. The Rapper has not been named as a spouse back yet but they are looking at him with the illest ice grill ever. The biggest issue is that they are unable to get witnesses to cooperate and actually tell on Tory.

To me this is very weird. If Megan Thee Stallion wants to be protected wouldn’t it make sense for her to just tell folks that she was shot by Tory Lanez? I mean seriously she’s not seeing anything right now. I bet she is looking at her street CRED and her marketability as a hood chic more than she is looking at justice. Am I wrong?