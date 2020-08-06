The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

(AllHipHop Rumors) It is just not a good time to be a rapper! Migos rapper Takeoff has been accused of rape. This is not a rumor, but it is in the rumor section, because the news department didn’t put this up! So I am going to just give my take[off] on it.

Takeoff, one of the dynamic trio called The Migos, stands accused. In court documents obtained by Buzzfeed, the rapper attended a party in Los Angeles and offered a woman, known only as Jane Doe, weed aka that sticky icky icky. The woman allegedly complained about Takeoff to the host of the party and told that person that the 26-year-old made her uncomfortable. He was apparently trying to "rap" with her. She was then taken upstairs to put some distance between her and Takeoff. The host of the party got into an argument with Takeoff. At this point, the court documents say, he continued to pursue her like a predator. The rapper then continued relentlessly, she refused, and then he proceeded to rape her. It was considered, "forceful sexual intercourse," per court documents. This sounds horrific! Is Takeoff, the quietest member of The Migos, secretly a monster?

The woman went to a doctor and got medical care, the documents say. At the hospital they said they believe there was evidence of forceful rape.

"We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence."