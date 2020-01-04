Tia Kemp Has Some Words For Da Baby Following His Arrest

Rick Ross’s baby’s mother, Tia Kemp, has her own opinion on the entire Da Baby situation.

If you don’t know, Da Baby was arrested for beating, robbing, and pouring apple juice on a club promoter for allegedly not coming through with all his money.

The promoter only paid Da Baby $20k when they initially agreed on $30k. That did not sit well with the North Carolina artist and his actions landed him in jail.

Not sure if Tia Kemp knows Da Baby or the club promoter, but she had a lot to say...

“Didn't I tell him to get the hell out My City?! Now look u down there n my sister cell! Y'all took ppl money at club story New Year's Eve but let me call city of Miami [police] department an see wat I Can Do," Kemp says.