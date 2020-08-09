Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tiger King's Carole Baskin has a very special lane and yet she does a hard right to talk about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP." But it has nothing to do with the raunchy imagery and everything about the way big cats are portrayed.

Who asked Carol Baskin to speak up about anything, much less Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion? The new video for "WAP" upset the Tiger King Star. She is not a fan of the new video. No, no pets were harmed or abuse in the making of WAP. But she fixed her mouth anyway!

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild. It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in ‘Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.”

Take another drool, or look at the video and STFU, Carole Baskins! (YES I added the "S" on the end like Joe Exotic!)

She said the impression in the video alone makes it abusive! Huh?

Even thought it looks real, Cardi was not even touching a tiger.

The real beef could be that Cardi is a Joe Exotic supporter, who is Carole Baskins mortal enemy!