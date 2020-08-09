AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

illseed

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tiger King's Carole Baskin has a very special lane and yet she does a hard right to talk about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP." But it has nothing to do with the raunchy imagery and everything about the way big cats are portrayed. 

Who asked Carol Baskin to speak up about anything, much less Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion? The new video for "WAP" upset the Tiger King Star. She is not a fan of the new video. No, no pets were harmed or abuse in the making of WAP. But she fixed her mouth anyway!

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild. It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in ‘Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.”

Take another drool, or look at the video and STFU, Carole Baskins! (YES I added the "S" on the end like Joe Exotic!)

She said the impression in the video alone makes it abusive! Huh? 

Even thought it looks real, Cardi was not even touching a tiger. 

card I b wap

The real beef could be that Cardi is a Joe Exotic supporter, who is Carole Baskins mortal enemy! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

harryjohn21

Is Azealia Banks Suicidal? Messages Have Folks Worried.

Azealia Banks has a message suggesting she is about to kill herself.

illseed

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

An Insider's View Of The Rick Ross/2 Chainz Battle

illseed

by

ariezblog

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

illseed

by

EniggaMa$

The Migos' Takeoff Accused Of Rape Of "Jane Doe"

The reports have Takeoff looking like a pure savage! He denies the charge of rape.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Common May Not Have Any Worries, Post Jaguar Wright Accusations

There are three sides to every story. Will Common tell his?

illseed

by

whofarted37

John Legend Shades Kanye West Working With Trump's "Republican Operatives" In Election

John Legend is not here for the Kanye West nonsense and says you better tighten up in the presidential election in the fall!

illseed

Dice Raw Speaks On Black Thought Ghost Writers Accusations!

Dice Raw fires back on those that saved black thought needed a ghost rider at any point in his career.

illseed

Sources: Biz Markie Is "Doing Better"

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for week, but the legendary artist is reportedly improving.

illseed