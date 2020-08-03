AllHipHop
Tory Lanez Has Been Deported, Sources Say

illseed

Tory Lanez was just on the cusp of stateside greatness, but some are saying he's been booted back to Canada.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez has been deported, sources say.

The 28-year-old rapper, born in Ontario Texas, has been reportedly deported after an alleged shooting involving Rapstar Megan Thee Stallion. New paragraph

Wow! This is not fully confirmed, but a report by theJasminebrand.com has stated that they have a source that says the rapper has been booted from the United States. As you all know, on July 12, Tory Lanez and Megan were involved in a situation that resulted in her being shot in both feet. BOTH FEET? How does this even happen? Tory Lanez was arrested in the Hollywood Hills and subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Megan Thee Statuesque was in the car reportedly, but I attempted to leave, allegedly resulting in the shooting. Again, HOW? Before we knew it was a shooting, we thought it was some form of glass wound possibly from broken glass from gunfire.

Anyway we are all waiting to hear what is next with this. Over 13,000 people signed a petition to have Tory Lanez booted from the country. Lanez as one of the premier rappers from Canada and was really nipping on Drake's high heels. I am not sure what they are teaching over there but shooting a woman is one of the most cowardly acts you can possibly do. I do not care if he is only 5’3” and she is almost 6 feet tall, just take the L, dog!

More on this sad story as it develops.

