Tory Lanez Has Been Deported, Sources Say
illseed
(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez has been deported, sources say.
The 28-year-old rapper, born in Ontario Texas, has been reportedly deported after an alleged shooting involving Rapstar Megan Thee Stallion. New paragraph
Wow! This is not fully confirmed, but a report by theJasminebrand.com has stated that they have a source that says the rapper has been booted from the United States. As you all know, on July 12, Tory Lanez and Megan were involved in a situation that resulted in her being shot in both feet. BOTH FEET? How does this even happen? Tory Lanez was arrested in the Hollywood Hills and subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Megan Thee Statuesque was in the car reportedly, but I attempted to leave, allegedly resulting in the shooting. Again, HOW? Before we knew it was a shooting, we thought it was some form of glass wound possibly from broken glass from gunfire.
Anyway we are all waiting to hear what is next with this. Over 13,000 people signed a petition to have Tory Lanez booted from the country. Lanez as one of the premier rappers from Canada and was really nipping on Drake's high heels. I am not sure what they are teaching over there but shooting a woman is one of the most cowardly acts you can possibly do. I do not care if he is only 5’3” and she is almost 6 feet tall, just take the L, dog!
More on this sad story as it develops.