Tory Lanez May Not Catch A Charge After All...Guess Why?

illseed

Megan Thee Stallion may be changing her tune from that fateful IG Live.

(AllHipHop Rumors) It looks like we now know the reason why Tory Lanez has yet to be charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. It seems like Megan Thee Stallion has opted not to testify against the man that shot her twice! I think social media has gotten to Megan and she does not want to be perceived as a snitch! Those rat emojis worked! Maybe there is some money settlement in the works?

I personally believe that this is ALL malarkey! We are a society that has to change the rules within the community. The man shot a woman. That is unacceptable in any civilized culture, including Hip-Hop. I believe Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Why? Because Megan Thee Stallion got on Instagram live and said Tory Lanez shot her! Now that is not in a court of law but isn’t that evidence? Doesn’t that mean something?

Maybe not! There’s more to this as well. Recently Tory Lanez’s bodyguard went on record by saying that his client is not violent towards women but he did not speak specifically about the Megan Thee Stallion situation. So I don’t think that’s anything really. Part of what may have caused this issue is the fact that allegedly (you like how I used allegedly there - LOL) Tory Lanez was sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion’s best friend. Nobody really knows what this means but it just seems to add more smoke to the fire. The question is: Will Tory Lanez be charged in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion? Despite the internets rat emoji’s, I think we need to see some justice in this because it’s set a dangerous precedent in violence against women. And we can’t have that!

