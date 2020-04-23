Trey Songz Finally Reveals His Baby Mama

Trey Songz finally reveals the mother of his son, Noah, a year after he was born.

No longer the mystery woman, Trey Songz has finally revealed the first photos of his son’s mother. Despite still being nameless, “Noah’s Mumma,” as Trey writes in the photo caption, appears to be happy as they celebrate Noah’s first birthday.

While the personal choice is his to make on keeping her identity as lowkey as possible, he does express his gratitude for the mother of his child: “I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!”

If you recall, in May of 2019, Songz confirmed the birth of his son just three months after his breakup with Lori Harvey. We all remember how messy that situation was..

But it seems things are working out.

A private life is a happy life, right? Even as fans bombarded his social feeds inquiring about who she was when the pregnancy was first announced - also exposing the infidelity that occurred with former gf, Lori Harvey - Trey always dodged the question. “Noah’s mom and you don’t have sh*t to talk about. And the rest of y’all either mind ya f*ckin’ business,” he once commented.

It’s no wonder he disabled the comments on this particular set of photos..