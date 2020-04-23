AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Trey Songz Finally Reveals His Baby Mama

Maria Myraine

Trey Songz finally reveals the mother of his son, Noah, a year after he was born.

No longer the mystery woman, Trey Songz has finally revealed the first photos of his son’s mother. Despite still being nameless, “Noah’s Mumma,” as Trey writes in the photo caption, appears to be happy as they celebrate Noah’s first birthday.

While the personal choice is his to make on keeping her identity as lowkey as possible, he does express his gratitude for the mother of his child: “I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!

If you recall, in May of 2019, Songz confirmed the birth of his son just three months after his breakup with Lori Harvey. We all remember how messy that situation was..

 But it seems things are working out. 

A private life is a happy life, right? Even as fans bombarded his social feeds inquiring about who she was when the pregnancy was first announced - also exposing the infidelity that occurred with former gf, Lori Harvey - Trey always dodged the question. “Noah’s mom and you don’t have sh*t to talk about. And the rest of y’all either mind ya f*ckin’ business,” he once commented.

It’s no wonder he disabled the comments on this particular set of photos.. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

We Found The Man Dancing Behind Teddy Riley Gleefully!

The mystery man has been found...the one at the center of the debacle Teddy Riley vs Babyface.

illseed

by

andregoldsmith5050

Did Meek Mill & Waka Knock Out French Montana? Young Thug Says YUP!

Young Thug is not to be played with and he's going on social media to get his point across to French Montana.

illseed

by

realest357

Doja Cat Calls Out “Twitter Gangsters” In Alleged Nicki Minaj Beef

After engaging with some of Nicki Minaj’s fans on Twitter, earlier this month, Doja Cat finally speaks out.

Maria Myraine

Micheal Jackson Refused To Wear Dress, Big Reveal In Teddy Riley vs Babyface Rematch!

Micheal Jackson Refused To Wear Dress, Big Reveal In Teddy Riley vs Babyface Rematch!

illseed

Gucci Mane Makes Light Of The Murder Of Jeezy's Man

Some things never change and Gucci Mane and Jeezy's beef is still with us.

illseed

The Game Responds To Woman Taking Born 2 Rap Money!

The Game is committed to keeping his coins and his stacks in his own house.

illseed

Teddy Riley vs Babyface Was An Epic Fail!

If you weren't there, be happy, because this battle ended in a MESS.

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Hateallraces

What Is Going On With Black Panther AKA Chadwick Boseman?

We need assurance that Black Panther 2 is coming in 2022!

illseed

by

Hummm

LiL Kim Replies To Bhad Bhabie's Shady Comment!

Bhad Bhabie must want to bumble with the bee, huh? A hex may be coming!

illseed

by

techjohn