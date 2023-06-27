Trina Ain’t Pregnant Now Leave Her Alone!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trina’s reps don’t appreciate y’all thinking she is preggers after the BET Awards!

Trina is not pregnant!

The rumors have lingered, but came to a head after her performance at the BET Awards. During the event, where she joined Trick Daddy to pay tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop, fans – on and offline – began speculating about her pregnancy status.

According to a representative for Trina, she is not expecting a child, despite the speculation from fans. The representative emphasized that like any other woman, Trina’s weight may fluctuate, leading to misguided assumptions. Trina has said: MOVE ON!

This is not the first time pregnancy rumors have swirled around Trina. Similar theories were shut down back in 2021 after the BET Hip Hop Awards. Trina has also been open about her struggles with weight in the past, but it seems that people are once again jumping to conclusions.

Fortunately, some of Trina’s fans have come to her defense, criticizing those who hastily jumped on the pregnancy bandwagon.