Trina Claims Khia is "Beneath" Her, Shuts Down IG Live Battle Debate

Khia challenged Trina to an IG Live Battle and a month later, Trina finally claps back.

Back in April, Khia took shots at Trina by claiming she could beat her in a VERZUZ IG Battle.

This did not carry over well into the social media realm, as people flooded the comments of various outlets who posted Khia’s clip from last month.

Is Khia out her damn mind?! As Trina’s fans started rolling into these social media feeds, many waited patiently for the “Baddest B*tch,” herself, to chime in. Now, a month later, she finally has.

Yesterday, 99 Jamz Miami posted a clip of Trina, during a recent interview, where she addresses the situation.

“I”m a queen. This is called royalty over here. I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that’s not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything.”

She then adds, “Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you can go toe-to-toe with me because you can not.”

The beef between Trina and Khia dates as far back as the year 2000 when Trina dropped, “Da Baddest B*tch.” The single was a hit, and according to Khia, she was the one writing Trina’s raps but never got her credit. Ever since then, it’s been a never-ending cat fight. Trina even called Khia a “cockroach.”