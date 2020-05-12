Trouble In The West House?

Kim and Kanye West are going through it while in quarantine. > Is their marriage at its end?

(AllHipHop Rumors) For Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, quarantine life may not be going as smoothly as we’d assume.

The celebrity couple is reportedly on bad terms. How bad? They’ve apparently claimed their own personal spaces in their lavish abode - living in opposites sides of the house.

Whether being inside for so long is getting to them mentally, or not, the two have allegedly been arguing nonstop for 2-3 weeks now.

One can understand how a change in lifestyle can have an effect on people. One source has opened up about Kim not getting used to the homebody life as she was also on the go.

And that the actual alone time she’s spending with own kids is a major change for her. Thus making her parenting skills clash with Kanye’s laid back approach.

Other sources claim that Mr. West isn’t as helpful around the house and especially not with the kids!