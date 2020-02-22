AllHipHop
Wale Isn’t Here For Joe Budden’s Blunt Remarks

Simone Grant

Wale was a whole mood during his interview with Joe Budden

(AllHipHop Rumors) Joe Budden is a man of many words; even if those words are at the expense of others’ feelings.

Budden has voiced his opinion about many celebrities including: Migos, Ari Lennox, and Kehlani. 

It looks like Wale wasn’t going to let Joe have the last word this time. In the interview, Joe expresses how he hates famous people. He says “famous people” live in another dimension and before he can even finish his thoughts, Wale came with the jabs.

Wale asks Joe rhetorically if he is on a tv show and if he has one of the biggest podcasts in the world; all of his answers were yes. Then, to end his argument with the Love and Hip-Hop reality star he asks if he is currently interviewing one of the best rappers of all time right now-which Joe also answers with a yes-finally leading Joe to say he is “popular,” not famous. 

Once Wale was finished asking his series of questions, he ends the conversation with “next question.” 

Wale inserted his after thoughts on a post by The Shade Room, who posted the snippet of the interview, saying, “I said what I said, as I said before. I work hard we allowed to be great and believe in our greatness. Happy Black History Month.”

