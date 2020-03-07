AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Was Offset Beaten By Lil Baby's Crew?

illseed

Lil Baby has responded to allegations that his posse beat down Offset!

(AllHipHop Rumors) The young eats itself. And this seems to be the case right now. The homie Offset was once one of the most feared dudes in the rap game. Remember when he was the "thug" of The Migos? The one that was in jail and whatever? Well, things have changed a lot. 

On Friday, a couple of Quality Control artists got into it with Lil Baby's crew and it seemed like Offset caught a bad one. "The Innanets" said that the Migo was beaten and stripped down to his boxers, but there are no "receipts" of this. Offset has ceased following Lil Baby on IG and that is a big deal for both men. 

Lil Baby has denied involvement in the assault of big homie. 

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 4.39.28 PM

Nothing formal about that, but I think he had to double down on the rumor denial. 

Baby-IG

Meanwhile, Offset it out here living his best life...as an actor!

I am wondering exactly what happened, because it is radio silence on the nature of the assault. If it wasn't Lil Baby and crew, who was it? Why would somebody beat on the homie Offset? Looming questions! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Obama Secretly Help Joe Biden Out?

Obeezy might be pulling some strings behind the scenes!

illseed

Fetty Wap’s Baby’s Mother Suggests He Isn’t Doing Much For Their Two Children

Lezhae claims Fetty Wap isn’t really involved in their children’s lives.

Simone Grant

Nick Cannon Extends An Olive Branch To 50 Cent

Nick Cannon Extends An Olive Branch To 50 Cent

illseed

Lizzo Blasts TikTok For Taking Down Her Swimsuit Videos!

Lizzo is not about to let TikTok hate on her bodacious body!

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Public Enemy's Prof. Griff Has Something To Say About Chuck & Flavor Flav

Public Enemy's Prof. Griff Has Something To Say About Chuck & Flavor Flav

illseed

NBA YoungBoy Says He’s Single Despite Being In The Middle Of Drama Between Bhad Bhabie & Skai Jackson

NBA YoungBoy pleads the fifth in all the drama he’s been in lately.

Simone Grant

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Tazz1236e

Da Baby’s Girl MeMe Says She's Aint Going Anywhere!

Da Baby’s Daughter’s Mother MeMe Says She Still Rocks With Her Man Despite Him Impregnating Another Woman

Simone Grant

by

paxville

How Does Revenge Porn Get Into A Rap Battle? Read This!

BATTLE RAP PORN! T-Top's baby mom exposed by battle rapper Arsonal!

AllHipHop Staff

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

fakza