Was Underground Rapper C-Rayz Walz Beaten Almost To Death?

AllHipHop Staff

C-Rayz Walz has been in a serious bind since accused of rape, but it seems like somebody got revenge.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Feel free to correct me. The streets are talking. Before I get into the rumors, let's get with the facts without prejudice. The rapper has been in a Bronx cell since December 2019 after being incarcerated on rape charges. Recent reports say that coronavirus has prevented him from getting a day court. Things are starting to open up so maybe that will change soon. We need to hear from him!

“At this current time, C-Rayz Walz can’t discuss or comment on this allegation. What I can say is that I have known C-Rayz Walz as both his manager and closest friend for six years. I have seen him devote the majority of his time to take care and provide for his son. Walz put his music career on the back burner in order to be the best father he could be. Walz knows what it is like to grow up without a father figure, and also what a perilous time it is to be a Black man in America," a statement from management to HipHopDX. “His family and friends know who he is, what he represents and what kind of father he has been. He spreads knowledge and positivity, both through his music and community involvement. Walz is a caring person and has always been committed to teaching and uplifting the youth and especially to his son. That is the C-Rayz Walz I know and love.”

Walz seems like a good dad and a solid man.

So, here is the rumor. I am hearing that he may have been beat up really badly in jail. I do not have a lot of info on this. This may have been the result of him being charged (not convicted) of rape. I confess I heard this rumor a few days ago and didn't say much to see where it may have come from. But, the reality is this may be nothing. Or it could be something. The source that hit me with this is a friend of C-Rayz Walz and is actually concerned but hasn't been able to find out anything. So...here I am. 

