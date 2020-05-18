Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

Griselda Records has a new artists, but are the people feeling him?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Yo! I hope you all had a great weekend and stayed coronafree! The weekend was eventful and Luda and Nelly topped everybody's weekend off. But, Ice Cube also hosted a dope talk about his first album AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted! Very Dope! Let's get back to these rumors!

My brother (in my head) West Side Gunn signed a rapper from Atlanta and he got his followers in an outrage. I guess maybe they weren't feeling him? Or maybe on a deeper level, the kid's sounds were just so distant from the sounds that Griselda is so known for. Check him out and some of the responses.

I am not sure if people would have fully realized the response if Westside had not replied. But, he did.

Honestly, I don't think that many people were "mad," but they see it for what it is: a business move. This Young King is from the soil of Atlanta and will be another market for the good guys of Griselda. You know, they all have their own "thing," right? But this is Westside's. I don't know if Conway has a label, but Benny The Butcher does.

