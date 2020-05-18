AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

illseed

Griselda Records has a new artists, but are the people feeling him?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Yo! I hope you all had a great weekend and stayed coronafree! The weekend was eventful and Luda and Nelly topped everybody's weekend off. But, Ice Cube also hosted a dope talk about his first album AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted! Very Dope! Let's get back to these rumors!

My brother (in my head) West Side Gunn signed a rapper from Atlanta and he got his followers in an outrage. I guess maybe they weren't feeling him? Or maybe on a deeper level, the kid's sounds were just so distant from the sounds that Griselda is so known for. Check him out and some of the responses. 

I am not sure if people would have fully realized the response if Westside had not replied. But, he did.

Honestly, I don't think that many people were "mad," but they see it for what it is: a business move. This Young King is from the soil of Atlanta and will be another market for the good guys of Griselda. You know, they all have their own "thing," right? But this is Westside's. I don't know if Conway has a label, but Benny The Butcher does. 

Email me some news tips! Kingillseed@gmail.com

I started a CashApp to help me in these coronavirus times. $Realillseed is the handle! Anything helps! :) 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lbxx
Lbxx

It's so dope to seem him all over headlines as someone who grew up in Buffalo. Putting Buffalo on the map!

$MKingpin
$MKingpin

"I started a CashApp to help me in these coronavirus times." You still have a job. What about the people who had job's that are NOT only gone but may never even come back? I was raised to help other's & give to the needy but I'll be damned if I donate to someone who hasn't lost a job.

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Wayne Calls Off Engagement?

According to reports, the newly engaged couple have called off their engagement, sparking break-up rumors.

Maria Myraine

by

Deveondi

Kevin Gates Alleged Sextape Has The Rapper Trending!

Kevin Gates is all over the internet and music has nothing to do with it.

illseed

Snoop Vs Tekashi 69 - Start Your Engines!!!!

Tekashi 69 is determined to be the biggest nuisance in rap and he's starting with Snoop.

illseed

by

Deveondi

Beef Bubbles Under Nelly/Ludacris Battle Thanks To Ali!

One of Nelly's St. Lunatics is raising a ruckus, saying Ludacris jacked their style!

illseed

by

Deveondi

Meek Mill's New Beef & 50 Cent's Old Beef!

Quilly may be pulling Meek Mill's card in the streets!

illseed

Did Boosie Just Say He Got Sex For His 12-Year Old...By A Grown Woman?

Did Boosie Just Say He Got Sex For His 12-Year Old...By A Grown Woman?

illseed

Khia Lashes Back At Trina After Being Called A "Bum" & "Scumbag"

Khia is not really one to play with but when Trina said she's "not on her level," Khia turned on the disrespect!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Gospel Legend's Daughter Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion!

Kierra Sheard may be the daughter of a gospel legend, but that hasn't stopped her from getting it poppin' during the pandemic.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Spidesky01

Cam'ron Hints At "Paid in Full" Sequel

Cam'ron Hints At "Paid in Full" Sequel

Maria Myraine

by

ChromeRadioLive