What Are Snoop, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, The D.O.C. Up To?

Something fresh happened on the West Coast and inquiring minds want to know!

(AllHipHop Rumors) We saw a picture of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the Gram...but what was going on? Check this out and then we shall continue.

Some people had some funny stuff to say, but I see a pair of rich MFers having a good time. More is revealed as we continue on, mostly in the IG of Xzibit.

Could it be...could the rumors be true? Is The D.O.C. coming back out? Some of you may not know that The DOC is one of the originals in the NWA crew, but he was from Texas. He's got a classic in No One Can Do It Better. Could X to the Z, Dre, Mr. Paak, producer Fred Wreck and Snoop be helping Doc return? D.O.C. is also one of the most celebrated ghost writers ever too. He was somewhat...one of the early partners in Death Row as well, but something went awry.

Honestly, that may be my dream. I am looking at some Kings have a good day and it appears to be at Dr. Dre's house.

Look...it was more than just the West Coast.

By the way, I wonder if Busta let Dre hear his new album that is rumored to be incredible?