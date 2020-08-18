AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

What Are Snoop, Dr. Dre, Xzibit, The D.O.C. Up To?

illseed

Something fresh happened on the West Coast and inquiring minds want to know!

(AllHipHop Rumors) We saw a picture of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on the Gram...but what was going on? Check this out and then we shall continue. 

Some people had some funny stuff to say, but I see a pair of rich MFers having a good time. More is revealed as we continue on, mostly in the IG of Xzibit. 

Could it be...could the rumors be true? Is The D.O.C. coming back out? Some of you may not know that The DOC is one of the originals in the NWA crew, but he was from Texas. He's got a classic in No One Can Do It Better.  Could X to the Z, Dre, Mr. Paak, producer Fred Wreck and Snoop be helping Doc return? D.O.C. is also one of the most celebrated ghost writers ever too. He was somewhat...one of the early partners in Death Row as well, but something went awry. 

Honestly, that may be my dream. I am looking at some Kings have a good day and it appears to be at Dr. Dre's house. 

Look...it was more than just the West Coast. 

By the way, I wonder if Busta let Dre hear his new album that is rumored to be incredible?

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nas Pisses Off Doja Cat Fans On "Ultra Black"

What is the issue? Nas takes aim at an artist that has chilled with racists and the Alt Right.

illseed

by

BigFax

6ix9ine Scripts Fan Encounter In Los Angeles, And Injured Arm

Tekashi 69 continues to test the streets with his brolic security force.

illseed

Busta Rhymes Is About To Drop Soon! And It Is FIRE!

We have heard the new Busta Rhymes album, but it is now done!

illseed

by

ojashyadav

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Cee-Lo Greene Speaks Out Against Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion!

Cee-Lo Greene isn't holding much back in his opinion of Cardi B And Nicki Minaj.

illseed

by

whofarted37

Tiger King's Carole Baskin Fixed Her Face To Beef With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Over "WAP"

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has decided to speak out on Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, but why?

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Is Azealia Banks Suicidal? Messages Have Folks Worried.

Azealia Banks has a message suggesting she is about to kill herself.

illseed

Asap Ferg Faces Nicki Minaj's Barb's Wrath!

Nicki Minaj is somewhere trying to have a baby and she is somehow trending with Ferg.

illseed

Twista Starts Gun Club For Self Defense And Gun Safety

Twista knows the importance of guns and will teach you how to use it for the right price.

illseed

by

ariezblog

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy