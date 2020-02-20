AllHipHop
What Has SZA's Pissed Off?

illseed
by

SZA is no longer doing any interviews and press...guess why!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I love this new era of singers. They feel the need to vent and blow up emotionally on social media for all to see. Honestly, I think some are mentally unstable. Not necessarily SZA, but she sure reminded me of those types today. Now, some of this is speculative, but she, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani made it to the cover of Rolling Stone. This is supposed to be a celebratory moment in Girl Power, but it went south on social media. 

What would make this beautiful and talented singer say such things? Maybe this:

She did not say it directly, but she kinda did...she apparently hates the cover. Check out what she said in the comments to her cohorts-in-magazine. 

Screen Shot 2020-02-19 at 10.59.55 PM
SZA hates it....
