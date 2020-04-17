AllHipHop
What Is Going On With Black Panther AKA Chadwick Boseman?

illseed

We need assurance that Black Panther 2 is coming in 2022!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Family, Black Panther 2 is not slated for release until May 6, 2022. That is a real number that was hard for us to process last year when they announced it. Love to Ryan Coolger and all the people that created that billion-dollar masterpiece. But...people are worried about the star of the movie...Chadwick Boseman. 

In recent history, Chadwick has been very thin. But a very recent post scared us all!!

This is yesterday:

Chadwick Boseman

This was from November though. 

Why has Chadwick Boseman been losing weight so much? There have been a few theories. 

1) The first theory that seems to be plausible is that the homie is staying thin for a movie role. Some allege that he is working on a movie with Spike Lee about Black Viet Nam vets and he has to stay thin to properly represent those brave souls.

2) He is sick. I was told quite some time ago that he may be sick. As you may have noticed, he has been losing weight for quite some time now. What could this sickness be I don't know and won't even speculate. 

3) He is just losing weight dramatically. Dude is a vegetarian now and lost a lot of weight, which spans to before Black Panther 1 even came out. “Yeah, we had a couple of diets. It went through some stages. At first, I was eating a lot of meat, and then I felt like it was too much for the amount of energy we needed to extend every day. So my diet became more vegetarian as we went along,” he told Variety in 2018.

Pray for the brother! 

No matter what: best wishes!

