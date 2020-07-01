What Is Lil Nax X Saying? Gay Or Not?

Illseed has a mental freeze frame on what prank Lil Nas X is playing!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I think I knew this was gonna happen. Lil Nax X isn’t gay or is he just celebrating his gay-nniversary. A year ago today, he became Hip-Hop's Gay Jackie Robinson. The young rapper that shook up the world just a year ago pranked people saying he was not gay. Then, says it was just a big prank - he is gay. I am not sure what to think right now. First of all, I do not know how you pretend to be gay for a whole year. And if you pretend to be gay, what did you do to fool people. Now that is just something I can’t answer right now but this is exactly what has happened. The 21-year-old rapper said all of this on Twitter. And he said everybody fell for it.

Now, Lil Nax X is one of the premier rappers of this day in terms of hit-making ability and a large part of the success was the disclosure that he was gay. It propelled him to new heights. I think it helped propel him to those two Grammy awards that he got. And a propelled him into some of the worst fashions I have ever seen in my entire life.

I think he knows he's married to the mob now and he’s going to suffer somewhat if he lies. What do you think? I am not really sure, because I think we are always being trolled in some way or another, no? Marketing has levels and Lil Nas X is at the top of his game.