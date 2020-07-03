What Is This Meek Mill Ghostwriter Stuff?

Meek Mill called out Drake, but now he stands accused of using a ghostwriter.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I don’t believe Meek Mill has a ghostwriter, but there is a lawsuit saying that the Philly Goat rapper stole a pair of songs from a local record label. Dream Rich Entertainment says that Meek Mill and Atlantic Records committed copyright infringement on a pair of songs on his last album. Dream Rich said they got the songs to "Cold Hearted 2" and "100 Summers" through a lyricist they had under contract. Somehow, Meek Mill had access to the lyrics or the writer. They are saying that Meek Mill then took "Cold Hearted 2" and "100 Summers" and then recorded them using the same lyrics and titles. Dream Rich is now seething mad and say that they tried to work with me over the alleged theft but they have not made any progress. They now want $75,000 for each infraction, a sum of $300k.

Here is a fraction of the original report from Bossip.