What Is This Meek Mill Ghostwriter Stuff?
illseed
(AllHipHop Rumors) I don’t believe Meek Mill has a ghostwriter, but there is a lawsuit saying that the Philly Goat rapper stole a pair of songs from a local record label. Dream Rich Entertainment says that Meek Mill and Atlantic Records committed copyright infringement on a pair of songs on his last album. Dream Rich said they got the songs to "Cold Hearted 2" and "100 Summers" through a lyricist they had under contract. Somehow, Meek Mill had access to the lyrics or the writer. They are saying that Meek Mill then took "Cold Hearted 2" and "100 Summers" and then recorded them using the same lyrics and titles. Dream Rich is now seething mad and say that they tried to work with me over the alleged theft but they have not made any progress. They now want $75,000 for each infraction, a sum of $300k.
Here is a fraction of the original report from Bossip.
He should be enjoying quarantining at home with his partner and newborn son.However Meek Mill has been dragged into a copyright infringement lawsuit that accuses him of coopting two songs from a Philadelphia boutique record company, BOSSIP has learned.Dream Rich Entertainment sued the “House Party” artist last month, accusing him, his record label Dream Chaser and parent company Atlantic Records of civil conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. Dream Rich alleges that Meek stole its copyrighted songs and passed them off as his own on his last album, according to the company’s complaint.The music business said in 2018, it acquired the song lyrics and copyrights for “Cold Hearted II” and “100 Summers” after its contracted songwriter penned them.Dream Rich said in court papers that Meek, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, had access to one of its songwriter’s lyrics. The company said the rapper helped himself to two songs, “100 Summers” and “Cold Hearted II,” and recorded them using the copyrighted lyrics and title, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.