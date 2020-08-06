What Made 42 Dugg Run From The Cops In The First Place?

42 Dugg has some legal issues to face, but he should be ok as long as he complies here on.

(AllHipHop News) How is TMZ breaking news about rappers I never heard of? This is more of an indictment of my disconnect these young rappers! Detroit rapper 42 Dugg is in police custody after fleeing from police two months ago in Oakland County, Michigan. On June 5, 2020, cops tried to pull him over in a 2020 Chevy Tahoe after it ran a stop sign. The unknown driver of the SUV, now known as 42 Dugg, pulled over and complied initially. As the officers walked up, he pulled off.

They didn’t know who they had, but some quick investigative work soon explained everything. The truck was a rental, that went to a local promoter, that had 42 Dugg as a client. It didn’t take long after that, but never fear 42 Dugg is out on the streets again after posting $20,000 bond. He’ll be forced to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his freedom. The Rapper currently faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the charges.

Why did he run in to begin with? Nobody knows, but some have said that if he was caught at THAT time, he would be looking at more than a $1000 fine a license suspended and a bit of jail time. The 25-year-old could have gotten some hard time. So, he opted to roll out, come back without the bigger problem to face the smaller one.

He's still poppin on YouTube so I am sure it will pan out for him.