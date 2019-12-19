What Next Now That Trump Has Been Impeached?

(AllHipHop Rumors) The president of the United States of America aka 45 has been impeached by the House. Now, let me just get this out of the way, I don't know jack about politics! But I am enthralled about this! When Clinton was impeached, I was too young to understand. I am now too old to understand! LOL! But I am interested in it more than I was back in the day. The Dems voted 230 and the Repubs voted 197 in the House.

This whole thing now goes to the Senate, which is controlled by the Republicans. It is almost certain that homie prez will not be getting removed from office, but the stain of being impeached is not something that goes away. The Senate will be the ones that will decide if the dude will actually get removed from the office. That is not likely. Nixon was the only one c that came supremely close to this, but he resigned before it could happen to him. Trump blew it off at a rally saying something like, "It does not feel like we are being impeached" with his followers cheering. This just means the country is still divided along party, class, racial lines and intelligence lines. Some of "us" are dumb as hell! I am not omitting myself by the way, but I also know when not to say anything.

Right now there is a trial on the way, which will decide if he will be removed from office. Expect a lot of talk about "fair trial" going forward. Trump is already talking about the media and things of that nature. There were nationwide marches and rallies all over the week...well...he we go. Hold on!