AllHipHop
Login

What Next Now That Trump Has Been Impeached?

illseed
by

Donald Trump is the 3rd U.S. president to be impeached. What next!?

(AllHipHop Rumors) The president of the United States of America aka 45 has been impeached by the House. Now, let me just get this out of the way, I don't know jack about politics! But I am enthralled about this! When Clinton was impeached, I was too young to understand. I am now too old to understand! LOL! But I am interested in it more than I was back in the day. The Dems voted 230 and the Repubs voted 197 in the House. 

This whole thing now goes to the Senate, which is controlled by the Republicans. It is almost certain that homie prez will not be getting removed from office, but the stain of being impeached is not something that goes away. The Senate will be the ones that will decide if the dude will actually get removed from the office. That is not likely. Nixon was the only one c that came supremely close to this, but he resigned before it could happen to him. Trump blew it off at a rally saying something like, "It does not feel like we are being impeached" with his followers cheering. This just means the country is still divided along party, class, racial lines and intelligence lines. Some of "us" are dumb as hell! I am not omitting myself by the way, but I also know when not to say anything. 

Right now there is a trial on the way, which will decide if he will be removed from office. Expect a lot of talk about "fair trial" going forward. Trump is already talking about the media and things of that nature. There were nationwide marches and rallies all over the week...well...he we go. Hold on!

roller coaster
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Danny77
Danny77

Have you ever heard about the My Clarks Visit Survey at www neverstandstillclarks co UK survey? If yes!!!! then I wanna tell you that it was an old survey of never stand still Clarks co UK survey cause every year Clarks updates it’s new never stand still Clark’s survey at different prices. http://surveysinfo.co.uk/my-clarks-visit-survey/

www.myclarksvisit.co.uk – My Clarks Visit Survey
www.myclarksvisit.co.uk – My Clarks Visit Survey
Dear guys this is a www.myclarksvisit.co.uk – My Clarks Visit Survey. Check here never stand still clarks co uk survey, www…
surveysinfo.co.uk
Does Erica Mena Want a Prenup Because She Doesn’t Trust Safaree?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever has the most money should protect it by any and all means necessary!
Why Is Tory Lanez LOSING Money?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestDon't know the details but if you sign the contract you f***** up
The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameCome on game stop trolling cuh
Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
Shareit
Shareitsome time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run…
JR Smith Says He & Wife Have Been Separated For Months Following Her Instagram Breakdown
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Did Wack 100 Get Knocked Out By Nipsey's Bodyguard?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThis dude admitted in his own words "He knocked me out we gotta get at him." They tell him Wack chill he already gone,…
Did YG Put The Thug In Him Aside To Win Kehlani Back?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
shrikine
shrikinehttps://www.jiotvforpcguide.in/
Maybe She Wants Peace! Is Iggy Azalea Trying To Hide Her Pregnancy?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Cuban Doll Covering Up For Her Man's Domestic Violence Claims?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357that was a joke? she clearly isnt too bright
A New Rap Or Is He Serious? Antonio Brown Says,“No More White Woman In 2020!”
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedLOL!!!! Sounds like Detox to me