What's The Deal With Megan Thee Stallion's Age?

(AllHipHop Rumors) R. Kelly has said it for years: AGE AIN'T NUTTIN' BUT A NUMBER! According to recent reports, R. Kelly would not be attracted to Megan. the Houston hottie is still one of the dopest, most talented and beautiful woman in the rap game. There are no issues other than her star steadily rising in 2020. But, stars attract all types of junk, not just other stars and planets. Stars attract haters and back biters.

Somebody found out Megan's arrest record from when she was much younger.

Now, this happened in 2015, not a very long time ago so her youth and age is what people homed in on. I am not so concerned with it, because what's the difference? Nothing as far as I am concerned. I don't even want to go into it anymore for fear of pissing her off. Anyway, she is not the sort of woman that is going to appeal to R. Kelly.

Now, Meg explained her whole situation on IG live.

