What Was Janelle Monáe Doing At A Snoop Dogg and DMX?

Janelle Monáe was jamming with the rest of us as Snoop Dogg and DMX battled!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Since nobody else will say it, I will say it! What in the world was Janelle Monáe doing at the Snoop Dogg and DMX battle last week? Now for those that don’t know, Janelle Monáe made a bold proclamation just a little while ago. The singer said that we need to abolish Hip-Hop because of the way it has done women. Here are some quotes:

“I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that shit too."

“Women (black women [in] particular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them.”

“Y’all can’t wait to call women every bitch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

Now let me be clear I think Hip-Hop is done bad by women in our great many ways. But calling for the abolishment? No. I do think there’s a time and place for everything, and right now we are in a period of reformation. I do not think that it is time to call for the abolishment of one of our greatest art forms. Furthermore, if you look at gym Janelle Monáe’s history she made a lot of progress thanks to two big names in Hip Hop, Diddy and Big Boy from Outkast.

So, what was she doing in the battle? Being a regular human being! Being like everybody else! Enjoying the culture that we all grew up loving! I am not here to attack Janelle Monáe, because I think she is super talented in so many different ways. She also has a very large following, and people listen to her. I hope in the future she can make proclamations that are as complex as her music is and not make it so simplistic on Twitter or some other platform. Because at the end of the day, we have a lot of self work to do and that involves hard work. It all can’t be put into tweets. We are here for solutions, good communication, and forward progress! I hope this makes sense to you and does not sound like I am trying to bash Janelle Monáe because I am not. I just want her to understand the gravity of her words and also understand if some of us look at this as a slice of hypocrisy.