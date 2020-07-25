AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

What Was Janelle Monáe Doing At A Snoop Dogg and DMX Battle?

illseed

Janelle Monáe was jamming with the rest of us as Snoop Dogg and DMX battled!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Since nobody else will say it, I will say it! What in the world was Janelle Monáe doing at the Snoop Dogg and DMX battle last week? Now for those that don’t know, Janelle Monáe made a bold proclamation just a little while ago. The singer said that we need to abolish Hip-Hop because of the way it has done women. Here are some quotes:

“I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that shit too."

“Women (black women [in] particular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them.”

“Y’all can’t wait to call women every bitch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

Now let me be clear I think Hip-Hop is done bad by women in our great many ways. But calling for the abolishment? No. I do think there’s a time and place for everything, and right now we are in a period of reformation. I do not think that it is time to call for the abolishment of one of our greatest art forms. Furthermore, if you look at gym Janelle Monáe’s history she made a lot of progress thanks to two big names in Hip Hop, Diddy and Big Boy from Outkast.

So, what was she doing in the battle? Being a regular human being! Being like everybody else! Enjoying the culture that we all grew up loving! I am not here to attack Janelle Monáe, because I think she is super talented in so many different ways. She also has a very large following, and people listen to her. I hope in the future she can make proclamations that are as complex as her music is and not make it so simplistic on Twitter or some other platform. Because at the end of the day, we have a lot of self work to do and that involves hard work. It all can’t be put into tweets. We are here for solutions, good communication, and forward progress! I hope this makes sense to you and does not sound like I am trying to bash Janelle Monáe  because I am not. I just want her to understand the gravity of her words and also understand if some of us look at this as a slice of hypocrisy.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon Fell Baaaack, But Why?

Nick Cannon was unwavering for a few hours, but ultimately broke down.

illseed

by

Noname

Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

illseed

by

BigFax

Was Talib Kweli Kicked Off Twitter Or Did He Quit?

Talib Kweli says he has departed Twitter, but rumor has it, he was kicked off.

illseed

Signs: Mike Tyson And Roy Jones, Jr. To Fight In September!

Illseed finds a sign the world is coming to an end: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones are going to fight in September!

illseed

by

saeed11

Kanye West Says Meek Mill Smashed Kim K, Kim K Says "Have Compassion"

The saga continues...was KK smashed to bits by Meek Mill?

illseed

Is Tory Lanez Formulating A Defense In The Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Nobody knows until Megan tells us, but there's a new theory why Tory Lanez may have shot his alleged girlfriend.

illseed

Signs: Woman Gets Paid Big Bucks To Act Like A Puppy Publically!

In "Signs The World IS Coming To An End": A woman acts like a dog to get mad money!

illseed

by

Noname

Nick Cannon's Rabbi Interview Is Here, Professor Griff Speaks

Nick Cannon is back in the news, this time in a conversation with Rabbi Abraham Cooper.

illseed

J. Cole Reveals Info About His Children!

J. Cole is a proud dad, but now he dispels rumors around the gender of the kids.

illseed

by

StillDurty

Does Divorce Loom Over Kanye West & Kim Kardashian?

It seems like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are headed for divorce or is this just another time in the life?

illseed

by

Noname