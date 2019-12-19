AllHipHop
When Will Tekashi 69 Get Home From Jail?

illseed
by

There has been a lot of confusion, but Illseed knows.

(AllHipHop Rumors) For some reason, people don't realize exactly how much time 6ix9ine got. Then well-known snitch told on a lot of people and was a great asset to the cops in their RICO case against the Trey Nine Bloods. He was such a good friend to the cops that people thought he was going to come home by THIS Christmas when it was all said and done, it was not meant to be. 

The judge sentenced him to 2 years in the BING. And nobody celebrated, but a lot of people saw the headlines like he's going to be gone for two MORE summers. That is not the case. He has already served over a year so he will be back in action by Christmas 2020. A lot of people are pissy that he didn't get more time, especially since he - on camera - did stuff like put hits on people. 

Anyway, do you think somebody will try to do something to Tekashi while he is in jail? I have friends that know jail and prison and they seem to feel like he won't make it through the year. Ice T even made the inference too. 

What do you think?

Next year we are going to see the return of both Bobby Shmurda and Tekashi 65. It will be a very entertaining ass year. 

Comments
