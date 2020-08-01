AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

White "Hip-Hop Producer" Offends All Black People!

illseed

Tamika Mallory steps up to challenge a real idiot!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Who the heck is this guy JW Lucas? This dude is a straight up clown that calls himself a Hip-Hop producer! The fella is operating in our culture as a white man with real real racist tendencies! I don’t know where he came from but it is time for him to get the hell out! I hope somebody bolos his monkey a$$!

This guy made some stupid comments about Breonna Taylor and those comments did not go on unchecked at all. But more than anything it seems like Tamika Mallory, one of my sheroes, checked him the hardest. Apparently all of this played out over Instagram Live. 

Screen Shot 2020-07-31 at 11.32.15 PM

The guy made the statements on Twitter and then double down on them! And then he began to diss Mallory which is totally unacceptable! I think it’s time for Mysonne or someone like myself to put paws on him.

Since this all manifested, he has apologized! He claims he talked to Breonna's sister....we don't GAF, bro! STFU and GTFOHWTBS! You are a class clown and a racist ass fool. You have been permitted to walk in our culture unchecked for far too long. And there are other instances where this bozo has been talking crazy - with a damn ROOM of Black men. I question those MEN as well for letting this dude WITH 500 FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER to even get in the room. Why am I writing about a person with less followers than people that attended my high school prom?

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Details About Getting Shot On IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion is happy in some ways and not happy in others, depending on what you said about her.

illseed

by

Quban-Ace

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

Tronell

Are Nas And Lupe Fiasco Cooking Up Something?

The streets are talking and...the talk is good regarding Lupe Fiasco and Nas.

illseed

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Are Looking VERY Crazy In The #EpsteinFiles

The poo is hitting the fan in a major way!

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Dr. Dre Has A Response To Wife's Divorce...PRENUP!

Dr. Dre is not going down with out a fight and there's $800 million on the line!

illseed

by

ChromeRadioLive

Is T.I. Going To Being A Grandpa?

T.I. may be welcoming a new member to his family if reports about Zonnique and rapper Bandhunta Izzy are true.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Does Meek Mill Have Another Baby On The Way?

Rumors are talking again and they are saying that Meek may have another kid from another woman coming.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: One Of Diddy’s Bad Boys Is Coming Home - Welcome Loon Back!

Sources have confirmed with AllHipHop EXCLUSIVELY that former Bad Boy Records rapper Loon is coming home.

illseed

Did Talib Smash Former Adult Film Star Sara Jay?

The slander boulder continues to roll downhill for Talib.

illseed

by

ariezblog

50 Cent Issues Megan Thee Stallion An Apology

Something happened that almost never happens - 50 Cent says sorry.

illseed

by

ariezblog