Who Tried To Ambush And Kill Young Chop?

Young Chop was shot at while he was riding in an Uber car service, but he was not injured.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Producer turned rapper, Young Chop has a been popping off a lot lately.

It almost seems as if the coronavirus has made him extra ballzy or borderline crazy.

Evidence of how his rants while sheltering-in has gotten him in trouble can be seen in his latest video, shot apparently after an attempt had been made on his life.

While riding around in an Uber in Atlanta, some unnamed shooters allegedly busted at him—crashing bullets through the car service’s window.

The Chicago rapper immediately took to his social media platform of choice, IG Live, to tell his fans about the incident, “They need to go hire some more shooters, bro.”

“Really bro? Y’all let off that many shots and ain’t hit me, bro?” Chop taunts. “And their car sped off. I can’t make this s##t up.”

In the video, you can see that the window is clearly blown out.

He also shared with his followers that he was not hit… and that it is about to get “treacherous out here.”

Chop offered to compensate the driver for the windows, asking for his CashApp to send him the bread.

The producer has been digging a hole for himself for the last week. He has been on social media shooting at rappers and influencers like Meek Mill, Gillie Da King, Queens Flip, French Montana, 21 Savage, Jay Z, French Montana, and Diddy.

While many are just ignoring him, some are not playing with him, even if he is shooting dice.

In a video that has surfaced on the world wide web a few days ago, Chop can be seen letting off a few rounds outside of his residence.

Someone calls the “I Don’t Like” producer’s name and he responds with a “what’s up” and a bang-bang from his own pistol.

He has said that the attempts on his life are from 21 Savage, however, there is no proof of these allegations.