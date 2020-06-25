Why Are They Trying To Cancel Cardi B For The 1,375,681st Time?

Something Cardi B did has gotten people up in arms with #CardiBIsOverParty!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Cardi B is back in the news and it has nothing to do with her fashions, husband or talking to Bernie Sanders. She is being cancelled for...what? I am not sure. Right now it seems like Cardi B is trending because of the things that she has said in the past. Make no mistake about it, Cardi B is controversial. That is, in fact, an understatement. But let’s run down the report. Cardi B has said that she has gotten men raped by transsexuals after a long night of stripping. Her justification for that is that they were trying to pay for sex with her. We all know that is not right no matter how you slice it. The truth is, Cardi B is someone that grew up in a really tough area of the Bronx, has said so many things to offend, I cannot keep up. The difference now, I believe, is that Cardi B has offended Black women.

In some past tweets that Cardi has put out there, but not that long ago, in the year 2016, she called a black woman ugly and said she looks like a burnt roach she also said other things allegedly like calling women monkeys. The reality is is this is something that is done by a vast swath of the population, if you are a racist or a woman-hater. But that does not make it acceptable so people are going at Cardi B right now for these things. I also think that this is the result of a long-standing feud with Nicki Minaj. Back in the day, and I do mean just a couple of YEARS ago Cardi B went at Nicki Minaj for collaborating with a pedophile a.k.a. Tekashi69. In the year of our Lord: 2020, Tekashi69 has evolved into the world's biggest Hip-Hop snitch. The point is it seems like The Barbs are now going at Cardi B, but I can’t confirm that because it is very hard to find the origins of this trending topic in the minutia of the Internet.

What does this all mean? At the end of the day, this means Cardi B will blow up even more. The rapper has completely embraced the controversy and is continually, at the time of this writing, addressing, retweeting, and laughing at those that are trying to cancel her. She is essentially making the #GoEvenFarther.

