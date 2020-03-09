AllHipHop
Why Was Lil Boosie Apprehended By Cops?

illseed

The cops put Lil Boosie in cuffs over the weekend, but why?

(AllHipHop Rumors) I can't remember the last Lil Boosie song that I have regularly listened to, but he continues to get our attention. Thanks, social media! Anyway, I like Boosie when he ain't duking it out with The Kappas. LOL!

Over the weekend, the cops tried to arrest Boosie RIGHT before a concert....

Well, I am happy to report that the Boosie Man is free and even made his show. 

They tried to pin weed and guns on our dude, but they failed. The guns were legal and there was no weed. Why do cops try to make it so hard? They are always following and harassing us! Good for Boosie! 

He went on to perform last night to the people's delight.  

