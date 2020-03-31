AllHipHop
Will Griselda Respond To Agallah's New Diss?

illseed

The beef between Griselda Records and Agallah continues on...

(AllHipHop Rumors) I hope Griselda Records doesn't see this. Last time, somebody saw it and told Westside Gunn! He got mad at me! I wasn't even doing anything, but reporting on the beef. 

Here we are again. The situation with Agallah and Griselda goes back quite some time. I am not sure what the latest is....what caused this song. I know this: it all started over Sean Price. Aggy is from Brownsville like P and they go way back. Also, Griselda's Gunn did a song with P and they were all pretty cool, I believe. I could be wrong, but I think they tried to collaborate but it didn't happen. Ag wanted it to happen and Griselda didn't....for whatever reason. Then there was the alleged disrespect of Sean Price. I wasn't able to find the IG Live where they allegedly happened, but Agallah charges Price wouldn't have cared about Griselda without HIS co-sign. 

ANYWAY....there is no mention of Price in the new song and he claims he is dissing them because they are fake. 

He's also a producer that has been making beats for Mobb Deep, Big Pun, Sean Price, Saigon, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and was down with The Diplomats-affiliated crew Purple City. So, don't sleep on Ag...he still dope...check out this song with him and Ras Kass and a few others. 

Anyway, Griselda is doing songs with Drake. They definitely winning right now. 

