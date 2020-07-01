Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Have A Problem Named August Alsina...He's Singing!

August Alsina is saying he was in a sexual relationship with Will Smith's wife, Jada! What?!

(AllHipHop Rumors) All the sudden people are talking about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Honestly, I am not sure what the big deal is. Because what is coming out is already been confirmed. August Alsina is talking about his relationship with Jada Pinkett. And I thought we all were on the same page about this but it seems we are not. What had happened was… August Alsina was Jada Pinkett‘s cordon “boy toy and her actual relationship outside of her partnership with Will Smith. I thought we all knew this. But I think what has people talking so much is that August is opening up about it. he is talking a lot and making people wonder why there wasn’t some sort of NDA or confidentiality clause in the contract he had with the Smiths. Now take a look at this video that is hosted on Instagram where August Alsina is talking to Angela Yee.

In the interview, he says, "He claims, “I actually sat down with Will [Smith] and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing. I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like — and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth.”

AHHHHHHH...he wasn't getting paid anymore?

Reports say Mr. Alsina, a 27-year old man, Jada, who is over 20-years his senior by Jaden! We all know how they were getting down! Here is some more background information for you...

It should be noted that a rep for the Smiths has denied all of this in every way.

But here’s my thing will and Jada have talked about being in an open relationship and still maintaining their partnership as business people and parents. So I am not quite sure why people have not seen this playing out in real-time through the years. They have been saying this for quite some time. I could be dead wrong but I just don’t think this is news other than someone talking about it.

Twitter...

This is how he shows love? “I love those people literally like my family. I don’t have a bad thing to say about them. They are beautiful people," August said.