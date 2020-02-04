Yaya Mayweather Gets Into Fight With NBA YoungBoy’s Other Girlfriend

As we all know, NBA YoungBoy has a track record for being the ultimate ladies man.

He has been linked to Bhad Bhabie, Lyric Michell aka “Young Lyric” from The Rap Game, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna “Money Yaya” Mayweather, and now a new girl named Cecilia.

Over the Super Bowl weekend, Yaya reportedly got into a physical altercation with Cecilia outside of his hotel in Dallas.

The Shaderoom obtained footage of the incident where it shows Cecilia walking up to Yaya and pushing her. One of Yaya’s friends, who was also standing outside of the hotel room, intervened. The video also shows NBA pushing the friend away so that Cecilia can fight Yaya. Shortly after, his two alleged girlfriends can be seen tussling on the ground.

Cecilia has spoken since the altercation on Twitter talking all kinds of mess.

She also claims that Yaya may be pregnant.

NBA and Yaya have a rocky relationship. Just last year in December, YoungBoy did his own rendition of Michael Jackson’s, “Dirty Diana” titling it, “Dirty Iyanna.” The song also and with a video showing a woman breaking into his home and destroying one of his cars.

Whew, Chile. This is too much. What y’all think about this?