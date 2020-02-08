Yaya Mayweather Says She’s Going To Stand By Her Man In Latest Tweet

The internet has shared various opinions on NBA YoungBoy and his pleather of women.

The rapper always seems to find his way into some drama and the latest debacle is the physical altercation between his lady Yaya Mayweather, her friend, and NBA’s other girl, Cecilia.

Over Super Bowl weekend, the three women got physical outside of his hotel in Dallas. Cecilia took to Twitter to talk major sh*t about Yaya and also spilled the possibility of her being pregnant.

Well, Yaya let the world know she is riding for her man til the end.

Do y’all think Yaya should stick by his side knowing all the extra baggage he carries?