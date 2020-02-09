YBN Almighty Jay Has His Eyes On Draya

Draya is newly single, and I know there’s a few men who have their eyes on her.

One including, YBN Almighty Jay.

In a recent interview with Fox Soul, R & B singer Keyshia Cole asked the rapper if he had his eyes set on anyone special after his “gigolo” phase is over, and he let it be known that Draya is definitely on his radar.

“I ain’t gone lie, I kinda like Draya a little bit,” he revealed.

Cole asked if he went to her Grammy party and he said he went, but didn’t get the opportunity to speak with her. He said when the time is right, he’s definitely going to jump on the chance.

Not sure if Draya is ready for a new relationship yet. She and her ex-fiancé of six years, Orlando Scandrick, broke up late last year.

On Friday night she told her twitter followers that her DM’s are busy with men with newborn babies and girlfriends.

She also says she isn’t ready right now for anything serious.

Almighty has a lot to prove if he wants to get serious with the socialite. He has been linked to a few ladies including Blac Chyna and Dream Doll, so if he is looking to make a wife out of the model then he’s going to have to come correct.

Would y’all be here for this new celebrity couple?