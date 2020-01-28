AllHipHop
YG & Kehlani Are Back On

Simone Grant
by

Baelani and Yg have made it official again after being spotted at Meek Mill’s Grammy party.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Just when we thought it was officially over for the Compton rapper and the Bay Area R&B artist, they surprised us Sunday night after being “broken up” for a new months now. 

Last year, YG was caught allegedly kissing another woman outside of a Hollywood nightclub. 

Kehlani found out and just like any other woman who knows her worth, kicked him to the curb. She deleted all their pictures off the gram and moved on with her life. 

Well it looks like that surprise YG pulled on her last month decking her room out with roses worked and the two are back together.

On Sunday night, at Meek Mill’s after party for the Grammys, the two were dancing and enjoying their young life. 

 Are y’all here for this union again?

